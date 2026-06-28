/FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Complete match schedule, teams, venues and live streaming details

The knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway on Sunday night (Monday IST), with 32 teams battling for a place in the Round of 16. The lineup features the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed finishers from the group stage. The opening Round of 32 clash will see South Africa face hosts Canada at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Later, five-time world champions Brazil will take on Asian powerhouse Japan in the second fixture.
Several of football’s biggest names have also secured their spots in the knockout stage after strong group-stage campaigns, including Argentina, Spain, France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Teams
|Group
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Team 3
|A
|Mexico (9 points)
|South Africa (4 points)
|-
|B
|Switzerland (7 points)
|Canada (4 points)
|Bosnia and Herzegovina (4 points)
|C
|Brazil (7 points)
|Morocco (7 points)
|-
|D
|United States (6 points)
|Australia (4 points)
|Paraguay (4 points)
|E
|Germany (6 points)
|Ivory Coast (6 points)
|Ecuador (4 points)
|F
|Netherlands (7 points)
|Japan (5 points)
|Sweden (4 points)
|G
|Belgium (5 points)
|Egypt (5 points)
|-
|H
|Spain (7 points)
|Cape Verde (3 points)
|-
|I
|France (9 points)
|Norway (6 points)
|Senegal (3 points)
|J
|Argentina (9 points)
|Austria (4 points)
|Algeria (4 points)
|K
|Colombia (7 points)
|Portugal (5 points)
|DR Congo (4 points)
|L
|England (7 points)
|Croatia (6 points)
|Ghana (4 points)
Venues
- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
- AT&T Stadium in Arlington
- BC Place in Vancouver
- BMO Field in Toronto
- Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
- Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe
- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough
- Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
- Lumen Field in Seattle
- Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford
- NRG Stadium in Houston
- SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Complete Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Start Time
|Jun 29
|Monday
|South Africa
|Canada
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
|12:30 AM
|Jun 29
|Monday
|Brazil
|Japan
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|10:30 PM
|Jun 30
|Tuesday
|Germany
|Paraguay
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
|02:00 AM
|Jun 30
|Tuesday
|Netherlands
|Morocco
|Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
|06:30 AM
|Jun 30
|Tuesday
|Ivory Coast
|Norway
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington
|10:30 PM
|Jul 1
|Wednesday
|France
|Sweden
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
|02:30 AM
|Jul 1
|Wednesday
|Mexico
|Ecuador
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|06:30 AM
|Jul 1
|Wednesday
|England
|DR Congo
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|09:30 PM
|Jul 2
|Thursday
|Belgium
|Senegal
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|01:30 AM
|Jul 2
|Thursday
|USA
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
|05:30 AM
|Jul 3
|Friday
|Spain
|Austria
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
|12:30 AM
|Jul 3
|Friday
|Portugal
|Croatia
|BMO Field, Toronto
|04:30 AM
|Jul 3
|Friday
|Switzerland
|Algeria
|BC Place, Vancouver
|08:30 AM
|Jul 3
|Friday
|Australia
|Egypt
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington
|11:30 PM
|Jul 4
|Saturday
|Argentina
|Cape Verde
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
|03:30 AM
|Jul 4
|Saturday
|Colombia
|Ghana
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|07:00 AM
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)
Teams that win their Round of 32 matches will move into the Round of 16 and the eight winners there will secure places in the quarter-finals.
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The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played between Jul 4 and Jul 8 (IST), while the quarter-finals will take place from Jul 10 to Jul 12 (IST).
Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches live in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be broadcast live in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches live streaming in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).