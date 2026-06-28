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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Complete match schedule, teams, venues and live streaming details

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:34 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:37 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Complete match schedule, teams, venues and live streaming details

The World Cup trophy Photograph: (AFP)

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Here's the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 schedule, including fixtures, venues, match timings and live streaming details.

The knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway on Sunday night (Monday IST), with 32 teams battling for a place in the Round of 16. The lineup features the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed finishers from the group stage. The opening Round of 32 clash will see South Africa face hosts Canada at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Later, five-time world champions Brazil will take on Asian powerhouse Japan in the second fixture.

Several of football’s biggest names have also secured their spots in the knockout stage after strong group-stage campaigns, including Argentina, Spain, France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Teams

GroupTeam 1Team 2Team 3
AMexico (9 points)South Africa (4 points)-
BSwitzerland (7 points)Canada (4 points)Bosnia and Herzegovina (4 points)
CBrazil (7 points)Morocco (7 points)-
DUnited States (6 points)Australia (4 points)Paraguay (4 points)
EGermany (6 points)Ivory Coast (6 points)Ecuador (4 points)
FNetherlands (7 points)Japan (5 points)Sweden (4 points)
GBelgium (5 points)Egypt (5 points)-
HSpain (7 points)Cape Verde (3 points)-
IFrance (9 points)Norway (6 points)Senegal (3 points)
JArgentina (9 points)Austria (4 points)Algeria (4 points)
KColombia (7 points)Portugal (5 points)DR Congo (4 points)
LEngland (7 points)Croatia (6 points)Ghana (4 points)

Venues

  • Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
  • AT&T Stadium in Arlington
  • BC Place in Vancouver
  • BMO Field in Toronto
  • Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
  • Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe
  • Gillette Stadium in Foxborough
  • Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
  • Lumen Field in Seattle
  • Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
  • MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford
  • NRG Stadium in Houston
  • SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Complete Schedule

Date DayTeam 1Team 2VenueStart Time
Jun 29MondaySouth AfricaCanadaSoFi Stadium, Inglewood12:30 AM
Jun 29MondayBrazilJapanNRG Stadium, Houston10:30 PM
Jun 30TuesdayGermanyParaguayGillette Stadium, Foxborough02:00 AM
Jun 30TuesdayNetherlandsMoroccoEstadio BBVA, Guadalupe06:30 AM
Jun 30TuesdayIvory CoastNorwayAT&T Stadium, Arlington10:30 PM
Jul 1WednesdayFranceSwedenMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford02:30 AM
Jul 1WednesdayMexicoEcuadorEstadio Azteca, Mexico City06:30 AM
Jul 1WednesdayEnglandDR CongoMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta09:30 PM
Jul 2ThursdayBelgiumSenegalLumen Field, Seattle01:30 AM
Jul 2ThursdayUSABosnia and HerzegovinaLevi’s Stadium, Santa Clara05:30 AM
Jul 3FridaySpainAustriaSoFi Stadium, Inglewood12:30 AM
Jul 3FridayPortugalCroatiaBMO Field, Toronto04:30 AM
Jul 3FridaySwitzerlandAlgeriaBC Place, Vancouver08:30 AM
Jul 3FridayAustraliaEgyptAT&T Stadium, Arlington11:30 PM
Jul 4SaturdayArgentinaCape VerdeHard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens03:30 AM
Jul 4SaturdayColombiaGhanaArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City07:00 AM

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Teams that win their Round of 32 matches will move into the Round of 16 and the eight winners there will secure places in the quarter-finals.

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The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played between Jul 4 and Jul 8 (IST), while the quarter-finals will take place from Jul 10 to Jul 12 (IST).

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be broadcast live in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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