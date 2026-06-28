/FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Complete match schedule, teams, venues and live streaming details

The knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway on Sunday night (Monday IST), with 32 teams battling for a place in the Round of 16. The lineup features the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed finishers from the group stage. The opening Round of 32 clash will see South Africa face hosts Canada at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Later, five-time world champions Brazil will take on Asian powerhouse Japan in the second fixture.

Several of football’s biggest names have also secured their spots in the knockout stage after strong group-stage campaigns, including Argentina, Spain, France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Teams

Group Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 A Mexico (9 points) South Africa (4 points) - B Switzerland (7 points) Canada (4 points) Bosnia and Herzegovina (4 points) C Brazil (7 points) Morocco (7 points) - D United States (6 points) Australia (4 points) Paraguay (4 points) E Germany (6 points) Ivory Coast (6 points) Ecuador (4 points) F Netherlands (7 points) Japan (5 points) Sweden (4 points) G Belgium (5 points) Egypt (5 points) - H Spain (7 points) Cape Verde (3 points) - I France (9 points) Norway (6 points) Senegal (3 points) J Argentina (9 points) Austria (4 points) Algeria (4 points) K Colombia (7 points) Portugal (5 points) DR Congo (4 points) L England (7 points) Croatia (6 points) Ghana (4 points)

Venues

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

AT&T Stadium in Arlington

BC Place in Vancouver

BMO Field in Toronto

Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Lumen Field in Seattle

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford

NRG Stadium in Houston

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Complete Schedule

Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Venue Start Time Jun 29 Monday South Africa Canada SoFi Stadium, Inglewood 12:30 AM Jun 29 Monday Brazil Japan NRG Stadium, Houston 10:30 PM Jun 30 Tuesday Germany Paraguay Gillette Stadium, Foxborough 02:00 AM Jun 30 Tuesday Netherlands Morocco Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe 06:30 AM Jun 30 Tuesday Ivory Coast Norway AT&T Stadium, Arlington 10:30 PM Jul 1 Wednesday France Sweden MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford 02:30 AM Jul 1 Wednesday Mexico Ecuador Estadio Azteca, Mexico City 06:30 AM Jul 1 Wednesday England DR Congo Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 09:30 PM Jul 2 Thursday Belgium Senegal Lumen Field, Seattle 01:30 AM Jul 2 Thursday USA Bosnia and Herzegovina Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara 05:30 AM Jul 3 Friday Spain Austria SoFi Stadium, Inglewood 12:30 AM Jul 3 Friday Portugal Croatia BMO Field, Toronto 04:30 AM Jul 3 Friday Switzerland Algeria BC Place, Vancouver 08:30 AM Jul 3 Friday Australia Egypt AT&T Stadium, Arlington 11:30 PM Jul 4 Saturday Argentina Cape Verde Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens 03:30 AM Jul 4 Saturday Colombia Ghana Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City 07:00 AM

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Teams that win their Round of 32 matches will move into the Round of 16 and the eight winners there will secure places in the quarter-finals.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played between Jul 4 and Jul 8 (IST), while the quarter-finals will take place from Jul 10 to Jul 12 (IST).

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches will be broadcast live in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches live streaming in India?