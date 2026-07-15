/FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlanta on high alert ahead of Argentina vs England semi-final

Police in Atlanta stepped up security on Wednesday ahead of the FIFA World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England, a match considered high-risk because of the long-standing sporting and political rivalry between the two countries. According to media reports, the Atlanta Police Department said extra security measures would be in place at the downtown stadium as part of its efforts to ensure the safety of players, officials and fans.

The stadium, which regularly hosts NFL and Major League Soccer games, is expected to be packed for the blockbuster clash.

Earlier in the tournament, celebrations in Mexico ended in tragedy after a crowd crush claimed several lives. Apart from that incident, the World Cup has largely remained free of the widespread fan violence that affected several tournaments during the 1980s and 1990s.

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Authorities are leaving nothing to chance. For the first time in this World Cup, supporters of the two teams will enter the stadium through separate gates.

The rivalry between Argentina and England goes back several decades and has been shaped by memorable football matches as well as political tensions.

It became even more intense after the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War, when the two nations fought over the disputed South Atlantic islands, including the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) and South Georgia.

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The two sides will now meet with a place in the World Cup final at stake, adding another chapter to one of football’s biggest rivalries.

The winners will face Spain in the final after La Roja secured their place with a 2-0 victory over France.