FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the Asian contingent as record six teams qualify

This will be the first time that six countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be taking part in a FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition kicks off in Qatar later this year. The usual Asian heavyweights – Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia, South Korea and Japan – have all booked their spot in the tournament while hosts Qatar will be making their debut. The six teams will also take strength from the fact that the last time Asia hosted the tournament back in 2022, South Korea reached the semi-finals while Japan made it to the Round of 16. With a few months to go ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, here’s a look at the six AFC teams which will be taking part in the competition -

Australia

The Socceroos had the longest road to the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they defeated Peru on penalties in the inter-confederation play off. The campaign started on a superb note as they topped their first-round group with absolute ease. However, two losses against Japan and another one against Saudi Arabia meant that they had to face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fourth-round play-off. It was a hard-fought encounter but Australia were able to clinch the win by a late goal from Ajdin Hrustic. With 7 goals, Jamie Maclaren was the top scorer for them in the qualification process and although substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the star against Peru, Matt Ryan will play a major role in their campaign in Qatar. Things will get tougher for the Socceroos as they were placed in Group D where they will face dark horses Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France.

Japan

Japan finished their first-round qualifying journey with 46 goals from just eight matches and in the second round, it was once again their attackers who guaranteed their seven consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance. The Blue Samurais did slump to defeats against Oman and Saudi Arabia but with the duo of Takumi Minamino and Yuya Osako scoring 10 goals each over the two rounds, it was easy sailing for Hajime Moriyasu’s side. In Qatar, they will be placed in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ along with the two European heavyweights – Germany and Spain – along with Costa Rica.

Iran

Under the management of Dragan Skocic, Iran has the most impressive team in the AFC qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022. With most goals scored and the most points for any nation, Iran cruised past their opponents with their only loss coming against South Korea. Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun finished the campaign with 10 goals while his strike partner Mehdi Taremi provided able support. This will be Iran’s sixth appearance in the World Cup and with England, Wales and the United States in their group, it will be a tough job for them to reach the playoffs.

South Korea

Son Heung-min and Co had a relatively easy journey to the FIFA World Cup 2022 with five wins out of the six games in the first round and just loss in the second round. The Tottenham superstar led his team by example as he was the top-scorer with six goals but it will be tough for them to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 from a group featuring Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

Saudi Arabia

Another team which cruised through the qualifying process with just one loss in two rounds. Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri top-scored with seven goals and with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in their FIFA World Cup 2022 group, there is an outside chance for the Asian giants to reach the next stage. This will be the sixth appearance for the top Asian side in the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar

This will be the debut appearance for Qatar in the FIFA World Cup as they will be hosting the footballing extravaganza. Qatar took part in the qualification Round 1 in order to secure their place in the Asian Cup 2023 and ended up toping their group with seven victories and one draw. Over the last couple of years, they have taken part in invitational competitions, but it will be a tough road for them in the World Cup as they are placed in Group A along with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.