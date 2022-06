Jake Daniels

Last month, young Jake Daniels revealed he is gay. Thus, he became UK's first male active professional football player (since 1990 when Justin Fashanu declared the same) to have openly revealed his sexuality. The courage and maturity of the 17-year-old were rightly hailed by many.

In a statement after the announcement, the Blackpool forward player said, "This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself. It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality."

Acknowledging the youngster, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, David de Gea and many others applauded Daniels. Needless to say, he also won over his fans and many others who genuinely celebrate the phrase "love is love".

(Photograph:Twitter)