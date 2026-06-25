/FIFA 2026 | Who will win the Golden Boot? Meet early contenders and leaders

FIFA 2026 | Golden Boot is awarded for the highest goal scorer of the tournament and the list is currently lead by Lionel Messi (5 goals). Messi is followed by Vini Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland who all have four goals each.
FIFA 2026 group-stage is almost done and 32 out of 48 teams will advance in the next round which is knockout. Every team plays three matches in the group stage, meaning fair chance for everyone to score as many goals.
At the end of the tournament, the player with most goals in the tournament, barring goals in penalty shootouts, will be given the Golden Boot for the FIFA 2026 Edition.
Argentina's Lionel Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race in FIFA 2026 with five goals in two group-stage matches played so far.
Messi scored a hattrick against Algeria in the first match before scoring a brace against Austria in the second game. Argentina next play Jordan in last group-stage match on June 27 and Messi, given his current form, is expected to increase his tally.
Brazil's Vinicius Junior is second on the list of most goals in FIFA 2026 with four goals in three matches played. He played a pivotal role in five-time winners qualifying for the Round of 32.
Vini Jr has scored in every group-stage game of Brazil in the ongoing World Cup: 1 against Morocco in 1-1 draw, 1 against Haiti in 3-0 win, and two against Scotland in 3-0 win.
France superstar Kylian Mbappe also has four goals - same as Vini Jr - but in two matches instead of three and is third on the Golden Boot list of FIFA 2026.
Mbappe scored a brace each in France's win against Senegal (3-1), and Iraq (3-0). The last edition's runners-up next play Norway in the last group-stage match.
Just like Mbappe, Erling Haaland also has four goals in two group-stage matches for Norway and currently is fourth on the list on Golden Boot for FIFA 2026.
Haaland scored a brace each in Norway's 4-1 win against Iraq and then in 3-2 win against Senegal. They next play France in last group-stage match.