/FIFA WC 2026, Spain Vs Austria R32: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

European champions Spain can book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a win over Austria in Los Angeles. A victory would not only take Spain into the knockout stage but also keep them on course for a possible pre-quarterfinal clash with Portugal. Many people considered Spain one of the favourites to win the World Cup before the tournament started, but their campaign began with a surprising goalless draw against Cape Verde. They then bounced back with an impressive 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia before beating Uruguay in a closely contested match.

Although Spain did not have the best start, head coach Luis de la Fuente believes the team is finding its rhythm at the right time.

“This squad is used to breaking records and overcoming rough patches; we are determined to keep moving forward," De la Fuente said Wednesday.

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“From the time we arrived here up to the Uruguay match, we’ve seen the team begin to regain the automatic movements and patterns they had in the past. Now we have to deliver; there is no margin for error."

Spain were eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. With that in mind, the team has been practising penalty shootouts ahead of the match against Austria.

“Taking a penalty is no trivial matter," De la Fuente said. “Not everyone is cut out to take one. There’s the psychological aspect – it’s a human element, and every footballer is different."

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Spain and Austria approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Spain vs Austria, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday (Jul 3), 12:30 AM (IST)

Friday (Jul 3), 12:30 AM (IST) Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

Los Angeles Stadium Referee: TBC

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Spain vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Spain and Austria will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Spain vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?