/FIFA WC 2026, France vs Paraguay R16: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

France have reached the Round of 16 as one of the strongest teams left in the tournament after finishing the group stage unbeaten. Didier Deschamps' side have impressed with their attacking football and solid defence, making them one of the favourites to lift the World Cup. Their next opponents are Paraguay, one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages. Paraguay stunned four-time champions Germany in the Round of 32 to set up this high-profile knockout clash against Les Bleus.

France will go into the match as clear favourites, but Paraguay have already proved they can compete with top teams. Their organised defence, determined approach and ability to handle pressure make them a difficult team to face in knockout football.

Paraguay recovered from a slow start in the group stage to qualify for the knockout rounds. They then produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating Germany in the Round of 32. After a 1-1 draw, Gustavo Alfaro's side won 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

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France and Paraguay have faced each other five times. France have won three matches, while the other two ended in draws. Paraguay are yet to beat France.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between France and Paraguay approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

France vs Paraguay, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday (Jul 5), 2:30 AM (IST)

Sunday (Jul 5), 2:30 AM (IST) Venue: Philadelphia Stadium

Philadelphia Stadium Referee: TBC

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R16 match between France and Paraguay will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?