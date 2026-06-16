/FIFA clears referee Shaun Evans over alleged 'white power' hand gesture

FIFA on Monday cleared World Cup referee Shaun Evans of wrongdoing after the Australian official was accused of making a white supremacist hand gesture during a television broadcast. Evans, who was working as a support video assistant referee during Germany's game with Curacao on Sunday, was captured placing his index finger and thumb together with his right hand to form a circle.

The gesture -- which has been linked to far-right extremist groups -- was spotted by users on social media, prompting a FIFA investigation.

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Evans said the gesture had been entirely unintentional in a statement on Monday.

"FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee can confirm that, after looking into the matter involving support video assistant referee Shaun Evans, it has found no evidence of breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the governing body said in a statement.

Evans said the gesture had arisen from an "involuntary, subconscious twitch."

"I would like to clarify that I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind," Evans said.

"The only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch and I was unaware I had done it at the time.