Dorival Junior was on Friday sacked as Brazil coach, three days after a humiliating 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by bitter rivals Argentina, the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) announced.

Advertisment

"Dorival Junior is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team. The management thanks him and wishes him success for the rest of his career," the CBF said in a statement.

Dorival, 62, had only been in charge since January 2024, succeeding interim coach Fernando Diniz, but has overseen a lacklustre qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Also read | Miami Open: Novak Djokovic to face Mensik with 100th title within reach

Advertisment

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are fourth in the South American qualifying table, 10 points behind defending world champions Argentina who have already made sure of their place in the finals.

Brazil also sit behind Ecuador and Uruguay.

There are six automatic qualifying spots for teams from South America.

Advertisment

Brazil will visit Ecuador and host Paraguay on June 4 and 9, respectively, in the next set of qualifiers.

The writing was on the wall for Dorival after Tuesday's rout in Buenos Aires.

"Nobody expected what we saw today, and the responsibility is entirely mine," the coach acknowledged after the game.

Dorival took over the Selecao after winning domestic titles with Flamengo and Sao Paulo.

His appointment was announced only after months of speculation about the possible arrival of Real Madrid's Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazilian media claim that Ancelotti is again among the targets to succeed Dorival as is Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, currently in charge of Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Fellow Portuguese Abel Ferreira, who won numerous titles with Brazilian club Palmeiras, has also been linked with the job.

Ancelotti dismissed the speculation on Friday, saying he intended to see out his contract in Madrid which runs until June 2026, despite his "affection for Brazil, its players, and its fans."

Dorival's debut saw a victory against England at Wembley with a goal from teenage star Endrick.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.