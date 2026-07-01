/FIFA 2026 | 'Inhumane and unprofessional': Iran football calls out US security official being 'very happy' on World Cup exit

Iran's football association has hit out at a US security official celebrating the team's exit from FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran bowed out of the tournament after their last group-stage match against Egypt and left the US, co-host of the tournament along with Mexico and Canada. Iran and the US were at loggerheads even befor the World Cup started and the arrangement between two nations was such that Iran were allowed in the US only before their matches and had to leave after the game was over. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei called out the arrangement and said his team was 'most oppressed' at the World Cup.

Markwayne Mullin, US homeland security secretary, admitted during a briefing in Washington that he felt 'happy about Iran not advancing in the tournament.'

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

"I’m just glad they’re [Iran] done, and they’re not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the US soil, and I might’ve sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance. I’m very happy they’re going back because there wasn’t a single team that we dealt with more than them."

What did Iran say about the comments?

After the match against Egypt on last Friday (Jun 26), Iran's captain Mehdi Taremi said: "We have to fight against everything here. I don’t know if people want it or not, but as we see it by our perspective, yeah, they are like that I think."

Iran's football association (FFIRI) spokesperso also condemned Mullin's comments and said: "Iranians are used to the mistreatment and lies of US officials, so no one in Iran is surprised by these hostile remarks. These remarks once again demonstrate that US officials have no commitment to international law or the principles expected of a host nation capable of organising a global sporting event.

The fact that he openly celebrates Iran’s elimination says far more about him than it does about our team. It reflects a level of pettiness that cannot even tolerate the presence of a football team competing on the world’s biggest stage.