/FIFA 2026 | Economist, who correctly predicted last three winners, apologises for giving 'false hope' to Netherlands

Joachim Klement, the man who predicted last three FIFA World Cup winners correctly, has admitted being ran out of luck. The realisation came after Japan failed to beat Brazil in Round of 32 match and Netherlands failed to beat Morocco. Klement had predicted Ronald Koeman's men to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 but he clearly didn't take the penalty shootout and mishits into the account. Koeman, meanwhile, has resigned from his post after the 3-2 penalty shootout loss against Morocco.

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What Klement said about prediction going wrong?

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The economist, who had rightfully predicted 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA winners to be Germany, France, and Argentina, had betted on Netherlands to go all the way through in FIFA 2026. The journey of the Dutch came to an end in the round of 32. Klement published a whole paper on his prediction going wrong and said: "Eventually, after 12 years and being lucky in three World Cups, I ran out of luck. I set out to prove that economic models are not as accurate as many people believe and finally, I was proven right."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

"To the Dutch national team and all the Dutch people, I apologise if I gave you false hope but boy you were unlucky. Just think of Verbruggen’s ‘almost safe’ in the penalty shootout. This match was the cruelest of losses but I know this team can win a major trophy. Maybe at the Euros in two years, but I assure you, I am not going to make any forecasts for that tournament," he added.

Klement gives shoutout to Neymar

The German had predicted Japan to beat Brazil in Round of 32, the five-time winners proved Klement wrong and won the match 2-1 to advance to Round of 16. After the result, Brazil superstar Neymar called out Klement and wrote on X: "Mr Joachim Klement … Please try again in the next World Cup."