/FIFA 2026 | 'I feel good...': Odegaard provides fitness update ahead of Norway’s World Cup opener

Ahead of Norway’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Iraq, captain Martin Odegaard dismissed concerns over his fitness and said he feels ready as Norway returns to the tournament for the first time since 1998. Led by Arsenal star Odegaard and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Norway arrives with high expectations. The match against Iraq marks the country's return to football's biggest stage after a 28-year absence.

Questions had been raised over Odegaard’s physical condition after he dealt with injury issues earlier in the year. However, the midfielder remained a key figure for Arsenal throughout an outstanding campaign that saw the club secure its first Premier League title in 22 years and finish as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, losing the final to Paris Saint-Germain.

Addressing reporters before the tournament opener, Odegaard dismissed concerns about his fitness, saying he feels fully fit despite the setbacks he experienced earlier in the season.

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"I feel good. I do not know what you are so worried about - yes, I have had some trouble, as you know, but I feel good now."

Norway secured its World Cup spot with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games, scoring 37 goals and conceding only five while finishing ahead of Italy and Israel.

Odegaard said the achievement has led to changing expectations for the team.

"That is where we have set the standard, after what we have done in qualifying. We are changing expectations, that is good, and I'm not going to say that's wrong. Now it is Iraq that matters," Odegaard said.



Norway head coach Stale Solbakken also said that both Odegaard and Haaland are fit heading into the campaign opener, with Haaland looking extremely sharp and having his "best training session" on Friday.



"He had his best training session yesterday (on Friday), 11 against 11, and he had the goal of the year. It would have been the goal of the year in the World Cup if it had been broadcast, a volley from 20 meters - if it had hit (goalkeeper Egil) Selvik, he would have been killed, but luckily it went into the corner," the coach laughed.



Norway is a part of Group I with France, Iraq and Senegal. This is only Norway's fourth FIFA World Cup, and their best finish was a round of 16 finish in their last appearance back in 1998.

Norway squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik and Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe and Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt and Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Alexander Sorloth