/FIFA 2026 | Argentina star Messi reacts to heartbreaking loss vs Spain in final

Argentina gave the fans hope of winning their second FIFA World Cup in a row, but Spain spoiled their plans with 1-0 win in the FIFA 2026 final on Sunday (Jul 19). Lionel Messi, Argentina's superstar, has now reacted to the the heartbreaking loss in what very could well have been his last international match. Messi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and wrote that "the pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal." He was not along with the squad which returned to Argentina after the loss.

Messi reacts to loss against Spain in FIFA 2026 final

Messi penned a note on Instagram on the loss along with a photo of himself wearing runners-up medal. The note, written in Spanish, read: "I'll also hold on to all the good memories. Today it's hard to appreciate what we achieved, but this squad reached two consecutive World Cup finals. I'd also like to congratulate Spain on winning the tournament.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"With the matches we turned around by giving our all – matches that will remain in our memories forever – and with the support of an entire country, which, together with the hard work and effort of this squad, led us to once again be among the best in the world," he added.

How Argentina fared at the FIFA World Cup 2026?