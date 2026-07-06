/FIFA 2026 | 10-man England overcome Mexico 3-2 to book quarter-final berth

England, despite being down a man for most of the second half, managed to beat co-hosts Mexico in Round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday (Jul 5) at Mexico Citt Stadium. England won the match 3-2 with Jude Bellingham scoring a brace and skipper Harry Kane converting a penalty six minutes after Jarell Quansah was given a red card. For Mexico, Julian Quinones scored right before the half time while Raul Jimenez managed to convert a penalty in 69th minute but it was not enough in the end. Mexico also became second co-host after Canada to bow out of the tournament with only the USA still to play their R16 match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

How England overcame Mexico challenge?

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Mexico had the home advantage and they made sure of using it, visible in their 66 percent ball possesssion during which they made 465 passes with 92 percent accuracy. The El Tri also made 23 shots and five of the on target but only two could find the net. England, on the other hand, played with precision during their 34 percent possession. They made 262 passes with only 83 percent accuracy but took six shots but five of them were on target.

The match turned around with Jude Bellingham scoring a brace in space of three minutes - 36th and 38th minute to put Mexico under pressure and it worked out in the end.

What did Kane say after the win?

England were looking down after Jarell Quansah got red carded in 54th minute but skipper Kane stepped up and converted a penalty six minutes later. "It was a crazy game. We had to fight and we had to find something," Kane said after the win.

"I've just been singing, I can't really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way. The ref gave a lot against us. In the end it didn't matter so I'm happy."

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