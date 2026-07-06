/FIFA 2026 | Jarell Quansah gets sent off and England respond with a goal vs Mexico

Jarell Quansah was sent off for England in their World Cup round of 16 clash against Mexico on Sunday (Jul 5) night, turning what was already a high-stakes knockout tie into a night of high drama. The match carried huge significance, with the winner opening up a route towards a potential quarterfinal date with Erling Haaland's rampaging Norway side. The build-up itself had been far from smooth, with Mexican fans blasting horns outside England's team hotel to disrupt their sleep, and manager Thomas Tuchel publicly urging his players to keep calm heads amid the tension surrounding the fixture.

Why was Quansah sent off vs Mexico?

Quansah was shown a straight red card following a VAR review into his challenge on Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, with the incident taking place early in the 54th minute. At that point, England were leading 2-1 in the contest. Tuchel reacted immediately to the setback, withdrawing Bukayo Saka for defender John Stones to shore things up after going down to 10 men. Despite the numerical disadvantage, England did not wilt. Just six minutes after Quansah's dismissal, Harry Kane converted a penalty to stretch the lead to 3-1, awarded after Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel brought down Anthony Gordon inside the box. With this sending off, Quansah became only the fourth England player ever dismissed at a World Cup, and the first since Wayne Rooney's infamous red card back in 2006. Before Rooney, Ray Wilkins was sent off in 1986 and David Beckham in 1998.