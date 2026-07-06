/'I tried. It's over now': Neymar announces retirement as Brazil knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated careers in the nation's football history. The 34-year-old forward confirmed his decision after Brazil's elimination, ending a 16-year journey with the national team that saw him become the country's all-time leading men's goalscorer.

Speaking to geTV after the match, Neymar said: “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, I closed it here.” The statement carried added emotion, as MetLife Stadium was also where Neymar made his senior debut for Brazil against the United States in 2010. Sixteen years later, the same venue became the setting for his final appearance in the famous yellow jersey.

Brazil's World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak

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Brazil entered the knockout stage hoping to challenge for a sixth World Cup title, but Norway produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by knocking out the five-time champions. Neymar scored Brazil's only goal of the match from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to prevent an early exit from the competition. The defeat marked the end of Neymar's long pursuit of the one trophy that had always eluded him. Injuries had disrupted much of the latter part of his international career, making the 2026 World Cup his final opportunity to win football's biggest prize.

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A historic Brazil career for Neymar

Neymar retires as Brazil's all-time leading men's scorer with 80 goals in 129 appearances, surpassing Pele's official tally for the national team. Since making his debut as a teenager, he became the focal point of Brazil's attack and represented his country at four FIFA World Cups, carrying the expectations of millions of supporters across different generations.

Despite his brilliance, World Cup glory never arrived. In 2014, his tournament ended because of injury before Brazil's devastating semifinal defeat to Germany. In 2018, Brazil were eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals. In 2022, Neymar scored in extra time against Croatia before Brazil lost on penalties. His final World Cup campaign ended in 2026 with a Round of 16 defeat to Norway.

While the World Cup remained out of reach, Neymar enjoyed major success with Brazil, winning Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and lifting the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013. Although debates over his place among Brazil's greatest footballers will continue, Neymar leaves the international stage as one of the most talented players ever to represent the Selecao.