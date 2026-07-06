/'Didn't know that July 5 is now April Fool's Day': Belgium coach slams FIFA over shock ruling on Folarin Balogun

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has strongly criticised FIFA’s controversial decision to allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to be eligible for the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Belgium and the USA, according to news agency Reuters. The decision comes after FIFA suspended Balogun’s automatic one-match ban following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a move that has sparked backlash from the Belgian camp.

Garcia questioned the timing and fairness of the ruling, saying it undermined the spirit of the competition. “I didn't know that at the FIFA World Cup the fifth of July is now the first of April and it's April Fool's Day.” The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) also reacted strongly, saying it was ‘astonished’ by FIFA’s decision and adding that it was ‘investigating all potential options’. Garcia backed his federation’s position, stressing that the issue goes beyond national interest. "We are not defending the national team or the federation, we are defending football with its ethics and integrity."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Spain vs Portugal Photograph: (WION)

Despite his frustration, Garcia insisted Belgium would remain focused on preparation for the knockout tie, even as media scrutiny around the ruling intensified. “Please don't waste your time talking about that. We want to focus on sporting matters.” Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also addressed the situation, acknowledging the controversy but reaffirming the squad’s focus.

"For us as players, nothing changes. We focus on the game, to win on the pitch, whoever plays."