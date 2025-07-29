/Fielders with most catches in international cricket, check who leads list

Fielding is always a very important part of any cricket match. A good fielder in the team can help to change the results of a match. Taking catches is one of the most important things a fielder can do. While some amazing catches like diving catches often gets the more attention, fielders with quick reactions, good timing, and steady hands are very valuable for any team and there are several players in the cricket history who have made some records and historic moments with their fielding. Lets have a look at the top five players with most catches in international cricket (excluding wicket-keepers).

Top fielders with most catches in international cricket (excluding wicket-keepers)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Former Sri Lankan batter, Mahela Jayawardene, holds the record for the most catches by a fielder (non-wicketkeeper) in international cricket. He took a total of 440 catches across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. In ODIs alone, he tops the list with 218 catches.

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, comes second on this list with 364 catches in 560 matches (ODI+T20+Test). He was famous for his fast reflexes and great hand-eye coordination, especially in the slip and point position.

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

Kiwi veteran Ross Taylor also features on this elite list. He grabbed 351 catches in 450 games. He also has the highest catches-per-innings ratio among the top fielders at 0.642 catches per innings.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis was one of the top all-rounders in cricket during his era. He took 338 catches in 519 matches, showing his value not just with bat and ball but also in the field.

Virat Kohli (India)