'Few have achieved what you did': Tributes pour in on Twitter as Virat Kohli gives up India's Test captaincy

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 15, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST)

Tributes poured in from all corners as Virat Kohli gave up India's Test captaincy. Photograph:( AFP )

Tributes poured in from all corners as Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain on Saturday (January 15). Kohli took to Twitter to announce the decision which has left the cricket fraternity in shock.

Virat Kohli on Saturday (January 15) left the entire cricket fraternity surprised as he announced that he will be stepping down as the Test captain of the Indian team. Kohli's decision to give up captaincy comes after India's 2-1 loss in the recently-concluded three-match Test series against South Africa.

Kohli had led the visitors in the first Test of the series where he inspired the team to a comprehensive win by 113 runs before missing the second game due to a back issue. Kohli returned to lead India in the series-deciding third and final Test but failed to help India clinch their maiden Test series win in South Africa as the hosts won the all-important game by seven wickets.

Kohli, who had given up India's T20I captaincy last year, had at the time expressed his desire to continue leading the team in both Tests and ODIs. However, he was replaced as the ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour with Rohit Sharma taking over as India's new captain in limited-overs formats.

Kohli was later involved in a row with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over his sacking as ODI captain and had also contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's comments in a fiery press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

Nonetheless, Kohli, who has always maintained he likes to give his 120 percent when playing for India, led India exceptionally well in his final series as Test captain. Kohli said he will be can't be 'dishonest' to his team and not give his 120 per cent while announcing his decision to give up Test captaincy.

Tributes started pouring in from all corners and fans, former cricketers and experts joined the bandwagon to congratulate Kohli on a magnificent stint as the Test captain of the Indian team. Kohli led India in 68 matches and won 40 games as captain to sign off as the most successful Indian skipper of all time.

Twitter pays tribute to Virat Kohli:

Kohli took over Test captaincy full-time from MS Dhoni in the year 2014 and has since been instrumental in making India a powerhouse in the purest format. Kohli led India to some memorable wins both at home and overseas and was the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

