'Few have achieved what you did': Tributes pour in on Twitter as Virat Kohli gives up India's Test captaincy

Virat Kohli on Saturday (January 15) left the entire cricket fraternity surprised as he announced that he will be stepping down as the Test captain of the Indian team. Kohli's decision to give up captaincy comes after India's 2-1 loss in the recently-concluded three-match Test series against South Africa.

Kohli had led the visitors in the first Test of the series where he inspired the team to a comprehensive win by 113 runs before missing the second game due to a back issue. Kohli returned to lead India in the series-deciding third and final Test but failed to help India clinch their maiden Test series win in South Africa as the hosts won the all-important game by seven wickets.

Kohli, who had given up India's T20I captaincy last year, had at the time expressed his desire to continue leading the team in both Tests and ODIs. However, he was replaced as the ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour with Rohit Sharma taking over as India's new captain in limited-overs formats.

Kohli was later involved in a row with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over his sacking as ODI captain and had also contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's comments in a fiery press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

Nonetheless, Kohli, who has always maintained he likes to give his 120 percent when playing for India, led India exceptionally well in his final series as Test captain. Kohli said he will be can't be 'dishonest' to his team and not give his 120 per cent while announcing his decision to give up Test captaincy.

Tributes started pouring in from all corners and fans, former cricketers and experts joined the bandwagon to congratulate Kohli on a magnificent stint as the Test captain of the Indian team. Kohli led India in 68 matches and won 40 games as captain to sign off as the most successful Indian skipper of all time.

It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2022 ×

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022 ×

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022 ×

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022 ×

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022 ×

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022 ×

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022 ×

Kohli took over Test captaincy full-time from MS Dhoni in the year 2014 and has since been instrumental in making India a powerhouse in the purest format. Kohli led India to some memorable wins both at home and overseas and was the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.