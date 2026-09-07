/Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana penalised for Shafali Verma send-off

The ICC has penalised Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana for her send-off to Indian opener Shafali Verma during their Asia Cup match in Dubai on Saturday (Sep 5). Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for her animated celebration after dismissing Verma in the first over of the run chase. It was Sana’s second offence in 24 months, taking her tally to two demerit points.



The offence was a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC's code of conduct for players and match officials, relating to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".



Chasing a mere 56, Verma took the attack to Pakistan’s new-ball bowler Sana for 10 runs in five balls, before a mistimed shot led to her dismissal, caught and bowled. Upbeat about dismissing the dangerous Verma, Sana pointed towards the dressing room as she celebrated the first wicket. That invited attention from the match officials, and subsequently a fine and demerit point.

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WATCH Sana's Celebration

On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana, and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan charged Sana for her celebration, and the Pakistan women’s team captain admitted to the infringement in her meeting with match referee Supriya Rani Das.



Meanwhile, India won the match by seven wickets and sealed the top spot in Group A. The spin quartet of N Shree Charani (3 for 7), Prema Rawat (3 for 9), Deepti Sharma (2 for 5) and Shafali (1 for 10) triggered Pakistan’s collapse, as they registered their lowest-ever T20I total. At one stage, Pakistan was 27 for no loss and lost all wickets for the next 28 runs.



While India had already punched their semifinal ticket even before facing Pakistan, Sana-led women’s team must beat Hong Kong on Monday evening to enter the last four of this edition.

On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana, and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan charged Sana for her celebration, and the Pakistan women’s team captain admitted to the infringement in her meeting with match referee Supriya Rani Das.



Meanwhile, India won the match by seven wickets and sealed the top spot in Group A. The spin quartet of N Shree Charani (3 for 7), Prema Rawat (3 for 9), Deepti Sharma (2 for 5) and Shafali (1 for 10) triggered Pakistan’s collapse, as they registered their lowest-ever T20I total. At one stage, Pakistan was 27 for no loss and lost all wickets for the next 28 runs.

