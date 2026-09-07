/Former Pakistan selector Misbah-ul-haq calls out 'soft corner for foreign coaches' amid ongoing crisis

Former Pakistan skipper and selector Misbah-ul-Haq has called out Pakistan cricket for treating foreign and local coaches differently. The statement comes amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan Cricket after losing the first two Tests of the three-match series in England. Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs and the second one by 194 runs, after which seven players as well as red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were sacked. Mike Hesson, the white-ball coach, took over the red-ball duties for the upcoming third Test, which begins on September 9. Misbah, who was part of the selection committee, also resigned amid the wholesale changes.

Misbah calls out difference in treatment between local and foreign coaches in Pakistan cricket

The crisis in Pakistan cricket doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, and Misbah, while talking on a television show as reported by news agency PTI, said: "It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches. I don’t think there is anything wrong with having foreign coaches, but what bothers me is that we (fans, critics, media, PCB) tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches."

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The former skipper, under whom Pakistan reached the summit of the ICC Test rankings for the last time, also pointed to arch-rivals India's planned growth as the difference.

"India took time to process and develop, and they made gradual investments in their system after the '90s. There is no quick fix to the system," he said. "Our youngsters are playing too much white-ball cricket, and their exposure to red-ball cricket is limited. Not enough four-day cricket. This means they have a higher chance of cracking under pressure."

What next for Pakistan?