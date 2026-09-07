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Former Pakistan selector Misbah-ul-haq calls out 'soft corner for foreign coaches' amid ongoing crisis

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:50 IST
Former Pakistan selector Misbah-ul-haq calls out 'soft corner for foreign coaches' amid ongoing crisis

Ex-Pak selector Misbah (right) with PCB director of high performance Aaqib Javed Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq criticized the PCB for treating local coaches harsher than foreign ones amid a crisis following Pakistan's heavy Test losses to England and sweeping squad changes.

Former Pakistan skipper and selector Misbah-ul-Haq has called out Pakistan cricket for treating foreign and local coaches differently. The statement comes amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan Cricket after losing the first two Tests of the three-match series in England. Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs and the second one by 194 runs, after which seven players as well as red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were sacked. Mike Hesson, the white-ball coach, took over the red-ball duties for the upcoming third Test, which begins on September 9. Misbah, who was part of the selection committee, also resigned amid the wholesale changes.

Misbah calls out difference in treatment between local and foreign coaches in Pakistan cricket

The crisis in Pakistan cricket doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, and Misbah, while talking on a television show as reported by news agency PTI, said: "It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches. I don’t think there is anything wrong with having foreign coaches, but what bothers me is that we (fans, critics, media, PCB) tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches."

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The former skipper, under whom Pakistan reached the summit of the ICC Test rankings for the last time, also pointed to arch-rivals India's planned growth as the difference.

"India took time to process and develop, and they made gradual investments in their system after the '90s. There is no quick fix to the system," he said. "Our youngsters are playing too much white-ball cricket, and their exposure to red-ball cricket is limited. Not enough four-day cricket. This means they have a higher chance of cracking under pressure."

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What next for Pakistan?

Pakistan's first assignment is to show some fight in the third and final Test against England, which starts on September 9 at Edgbaston. They are currently ranked at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. A win against England, if they get one, won't be of much help to their aspirations of making it to the WTC 2025-27 final, but it might put them on the road to recovery from the current dilapidated situation.

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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