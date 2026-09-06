/‘10-wicket win against India in Dubai cost us’: Mohammad Yousuf on when Pakistan cricket's downfall began

Pakistan has beaten India only once across both World Cup formats (ODI and T20I): during the 2021 T20 WC clash in Dubai. Test captain Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan stitched a stunning 152-run stand for the opening wicket as Pakistan chased the target with 10 wickets remaining. While that win was monumental for the Men in Green, considering they had not beaten India on the biggest stage until then, it had its cons too, with former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf pointing out how it damaged Pakistan cricket more.



Ironically, India worked on its T20 approach following that edition and later won two back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026; the opposite happened for their arch-rivals. Possessing emerging superstars in their ranks during that Dubai T20 World Cup fixture in 2021, including Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s cricket went downhill after that crushing win, with Yousuf explaining how.



“That match which we won against India in 2021, that damaged us a lot. Because after that victory, players started to think that they had achieved something big. They couldn’t understand what they had to do next. When you are performing well, you should stay humble. If you behave with your collar raised and get disrespectful, problems will arrive. And a lot of them have arrived in Pakistan cricket,” said Yousuf in a conversation on Samaa TV.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Exposing loopholes in the Pakistan Team following Dubai’s miracle, Yousuf revealed how success went to their heads, and all began chasing Pakistan’s captaincy.



“Everyone in the team was trying to become the captain of the Pakistan team. The consequences are still hurting Pakistan cricket. Look at all the cricket Pakistan has played in the last four to five years, from ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups to Asia Cups and Champions Trophy. There has been terrible cricket. The PCB has been supporting you throughout. So many coaches have come and gone, so many things have changed just to try and help the Pakistan team. But no player has stood up and taken responsibility. Eventually, PCB had to take a step that it did. I back what PCB did,” added Yousuf.

Yousuf on PCB Dropping 7 Players from UK Tour

Turmoil gripped Pakistan cricket after they lost at Lord’s and conceded the three-match Test series (2-0) with one game to go. While the PCB faced severe backlash for dropping seven first-squad players and releasing head coach (Sarfaraz Ahmed) and bowling coach (Umar Gul) in a wider clean-up, Yousuf backed the country’s board for making such drastic changes midway through the series.

“Yes, there is no issue with when the PCB have taken action. The Pakistan team is ninth in the World Test Championship standings. They are ninth because there are only nine teams in the table. Pakistan’s reputation is getting ruined. So, when that’s happening, the board has to take some steps to improve,” the batting veteran noted.

