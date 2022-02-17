Fans raise WHOPPING sum for young kid who sent heartwarming note to favourite player Harry McKirdy

Fans do a lot for their favourite player. Over the years, we have heard several stories where a fan has gone out of his, or her, comfort zone to express love and gratitude for a particular player or team. Recently, a six-year-old young boy won hearts on the internet with his heartwarming note for his favourite player, i.e. Swindon Town Football Club (STFC)'s striker Harry McKirdy.

The youngster, known as Joe, wrote to the club revealing he cannot afford to attend matches because his mother “has no money for food”. In addition, the boy explained that his family doesn't have enough money as his mother has to pay for his “dinner at school.” “I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy. I will come one day,” the handwritten note read.

Receiving his note, the Swindon Town FC's official Twitter handle shared a post and captioned it, "We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half. We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address. If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk"

If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk#STFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JFgLgNm2Lz — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 15, 2022 ×

As a result of the note shared by the team on Twitter, social media displayed how it can do wonders in a jiffy. In less than 24 hours, as many as more than 350 fans of clubs -- including Liverpool and Manchester City -- donated up to £50 each to a JustGiving fundraising page. The supporters are pinning their hopes that Joe can use the cash to watch his beloved League Two side in action.

In addition, Dale Vince -- who is the chairman of another football club -- revealed on social media that they would pay for the six-year-old boy to be a “Swindon Town mascot” for an upcoming match in March if he can be found. “Stories like this must unite fans,” Vince wrote.

McKirdy has been on a roll in recent times with his popularity growing further. Joe's letter came after the 24-year-old was named the PFA player for January for League Two after scoring six goals last month.