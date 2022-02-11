Fact Check: Was Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction?

A day before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, reports were circulated that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac check-up.

Dismissing the reports, the Narayana Health City in Bengaluru reports of former Indian cricketer being admitted are incorrect.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Manjunath, Facility Director at the Narayana Health City, said that Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, who is the chairman and founder of Narayana Health.

The statement read, "We would like to clarify that the news of him (Ganguly) being admitted is incorrect. Mr. Sourav Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health on a brief, courtesy visit since he was in Bengaluru."

The statement further added that Ganguly will be inaugurating a modern 100-bed Intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday (February 14).

Previously, the 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year and he had twice been admitted to the hospital last year after complaining of chest discomfort. The former player underwent two angioplasty procedures.

For the unversed, Ganguly is in Bengaluru for the IPL 2022 auction that is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.

During the two-day mega auction, a total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer.

IPL informed that amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.