FA Cup quarter-final draw: Check Date, start time, TV channel, live streaming all you need to know FA cup 2023

The FA Cup quarter-finals are shaping ahead of the draw on Wednesday, March 1. Manchester City advanced to the final eight for the seventh season in a row with an easy win against Bristol City, and they will be joined by Fulham, Blackburn, and Brighton as Wembley approaches.

Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham, and Southampton will all be darting to unite them on Wednesday, while Grimsby, Fleetwood, and Sheffield United will be desiring a cup set.

The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. It is the world's oldest national football competition, having begun in the 1871-72 season.

The Football Association organises and names it (The FA). It has been called The Emirates FA Cup since 2015, after its title sponsor. Since 1970, a parallel Women's FA Cup has been contested.

Here's all you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

What is FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will happen on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It will take place after Tottenham's fifth-round encounter against Sheffield United, which will end at about 10 PM, assuming the game does not go to extra time.

When will the FA Cup quarter-finals be played?

The qualified teams will play the quarter-final ties of the FA Cup 2022-23 on the weekend of March 18 and 19.

Teams qualified for FA Cup quarter-finals:

1 Southampton or Grimsby Town

2 Blackburn Rovers

3 Brighton

4 Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur

5 Fulham

6 Manchester City

7 Manchester United or West Ham United

8 Burnley or Fleetwood Town

FA Cup quarter-finals: Live streaming