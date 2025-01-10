Everton avoided FA Cup embarrassment with a 2-0 victory against third tier Peterborough just hours after Sean Dyche was sacked by the struggling Premier League club on Thursday.

Dyche was axed less than four hours before the third round tie, with the club's new owners, the Friedkin Group, reportedly in talks with former Everton boss David Moyes about a return to Goodison Park.

Moyes is the bookmakers' favourite for the job of saving Everton from relegation, 12 years after he left for Manchester United.

The Scot, who managed Everton in a successful spell between 2002 and 2013, has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season.

The Toffees are once again battling to avoid relegation after winning just one of their past 11 games, with that sole success coming against lowly Wolves in December.

Everton have won only three times in 19 league matches this season and are languishing in 16th place, with only one point separating them from the relegation zone.

Dyche took charge at Everton in January 2023 and kept them in the top-flight despite numerous issues, including last season's points deduction for breaching Premier League rules on profit and sustainability.

Although the former Burnley boss maintained Everton's streak of being ever-present in English football's top-flight since 1954, their fans were unhappy with the team's dull style of play.

That made it especially painful when they failed to muster a single shot on target in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth and managed only two in their 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the previous game.

Dyche was at the Everton training ground earlier on Thursday to say his goodbyes after the axe fell, while the matchday programme for the Peterborough game still contained his column.

Lifted the mood

Former Everton defender Leighton Baines, now the club's under-18s coach, and captain Seamus Coleman took charge against Peterborough, using the starting line-up selected by Dyche before his dismissal.

"It was a unique day in a lot of ways," Baines said. "It was just a little different. It is never nice when a manager loses his job but then everyone had to get on with their jobs as well.

"Winning a game is always a positive. I'm not too sure about what's next. Things moved so quickly today."

Peterborough's Cian Hayes' was inches away from giving them a shock first half lead when his low drive was cleared off the line by Jarrad Branthwaite.

But Beto finally lifted the mood among Everton's subdued fans in the 42nd minute as he took Harrison Armstrong's pass inside the area, rounded Peterborough keeper Nicholas Bilokapic and slotted into the empty net.

In a blow to Everton, on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja needed oxygen before being stretchered off with his right ankle heavily strapped.

There was no family affair for Everton defender Ashley Young, who came off the bench in the closing minutes, while his teenage son Tyler, who plays for Peterborough, remained an unused substitute.

But Branthwaite was fouled by Jadel Katongo in stoppage-time and Iliman Ndiaye converted the penalty as Everton made a winning start to life without Dyche.

Fulham powered to a 4-1 win over second tier Watford at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League side took the lead through Rodrigo Muniz's instinctive strike from Adama Traore's cross in the 26th minute.

Rocco Vata levelled for Watford with a superb blast from 25 yards in the 33rd minute.

Raul Jimenez's 49th minute penalty -- awarded for Ryan Porteous's foul on Traore -- restored Fulham's advantage.

Joachim Andersen's 65th minute volley effectively sealed the victory before Timothy Castagne headed in with five minutes left.

"The FA Cup is really important for us. It's a great competition, the only strange thing is to be playing on a Thursday night," Fulham boss Marco Silva said.

Cian Ashford's 19th minute goal gave Cardiff a 1-0 win at fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

