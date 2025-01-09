The ICC is monitoring the Champions Trophy venues in Pakistan as the first showpiece event of the year looms. While the latest reports suggest that the slow renovation work is making ICC consider alternative options (shifting the tournament to Dubai entirely), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured job completion within the designated timeframe. Meanwhile, Team India would likely play one warm-up game in Dubai ahead of the tournament.

Advertisment

Cricket’s apex body is said to be working out practice facilities across all four venues (Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Dubai), besides preparing a schedule (warm-up matches) for the eight-team tournament slated for the February-March window.

Also read | Gilchrist makes startling remark on Rohit Sharma’s Test, ODI future

With Pakistan set to host the first major ICC tournament since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup, the ICC extended the deadline (for the renovation work at all venues) from December 31 to January 25. The PCB, who had allocated 17 billion rupees for the reconstruction of all three stadiums, denied reports of any delay in the renovation.

Advertisment

“The responsibility for the venue lies with the host associations. Even the pitches are being worked on by them, although the ICC pitch manager oversees the process if required," a source close to the information said in a chat with India Today. "It remains to be seen how things progress with the stadium construction. While there are always standby options, it is too early to comment on them.”

Moreover, the PCB has moved four matches of a tri-series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, scheduled in the second week of February, out of Multan (originally scheduled to host the matches) to Karachi and Lahore, indicating the venues’ readiness to stage the ICC tournament.

The technical stage of the Champions Trophy begins on February 12, a week before the tournament opener between the hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi (on Feb 19).

Advertisment

Pakistan in Pakistan, India in Dubai

Owing to tense political relations between the two archrivals, the BCCI denied sending the team across the border due to security concerns. The Indian Cricket Board officially wrote to the ICC, confirming the final decision, with the apex body then pressurising Pakistan to adopt the hybrid model by adding a neutral venue to the itinerary.

Though the PCB rejected the model first, arguing that India must tour Pakistan to partake in the Champions Trophy, it eventually accepted it, with some conditions agreed upon by all boards concerned.

Going by this, Pakistan will play all its matches in their country, including the semis and the final, with Dubai hosting all India games, including the marquee group clash against Pakistan and the knockouts, should they qualify.

India will open their campaign in Group A against Bangladesh (Feb 20), with Pakistan’s clash scheduled next (Feb 23). The Men in Blue will play their last league game against New Zealand on March 2, all in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)