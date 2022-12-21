F1 drivers barred from making political statements after president finds motorsport ‘too woke’

Formula One drivers have been barred from making any “political statements” during the event without securing written permission from the sport’s governing body from the next season.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Tuesday released the updated version of the International Sporting Code which stated that "the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments" will be considered a violation under "the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes."

Henceforth, drivers will now be penalised if found to be in breach of the rules unless the FIA has granted previous approval in writing.

The decision comes in the wake of what is perceived as a rise in activism in the sport in recent years, with Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton leading the charge.

The Mercedes superstar has worn "Black Lives Matter" and "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on his shirts in the past.

In 2021, several drivers joined Hamilton to take a knee before each race in a symbolic gesture against racism.

Recently, retired star Sebastian Vettel had also expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community with his wardrobe as well.

In a recent interview to racing news outlet GrandPrix247 during this year's Monaco GP, FIA president Ben Sulayem had described motorsport as "too political."

An FIA spokesman said the update was "in alignment with the political neutrality of sport" as enshrined in the International Olympic Committee code of ethics, reports the Guardian.

According to the FIA's new rule, players have been forbidden from displaying “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA."

(With inputs from agencies)