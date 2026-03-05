/F1 2026 | 'Risk of permanent nerve damage': Aston Martin drivers Alonson and Stroll won't be completing Australian GP

In a blow before the season even begins, Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll won't be able to complete opening race of Formula 1 2026 season - the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday (Mar 8). Both the drivers will complete limited number of laps before retiring to avoid the nerve damage in fingers. The development was shared by Aston Martin team principal and car designer Adrian Newey on Thursday (Feb 5) in the race paddock. The drivers are suffering from vibrations stemming from the Honda engine in the car which has made it infeasible for them to complete the race.

“That vibration into the chassis is causing a few reliability problems, mirrors falling off, tail lights falling off, all that sort of thing, which we are having to address,” Newey said while talking about the issue. It is a blow to Aston Martin's aspirations of getting on the podium this season after a series of made in the team including getting Newey from Red Bull Racing.

“But the much more significant problem with that, is that vibration is transmitted ultimately into the driver’s fingers. Fernando is of the feeling that he can’t do more than 25 laps consecutively before he will risk permanent nerve damage into his hands. Lance [who has had several wrist injuries] is of the opinion that he can’t do more than 15 laps before that threshold,” Newery added.

What is the issue in Aston Martin car?

The engine for the Aston Martin car is provided by Honda which is also making a comeback in the Formula 1 as an engine provider. Currently, the engine in Aston Martin car is shaking and the vibrations are being felt by the chassis, making it hard for the drivers to drive the car.

The engine, which is provided by Honda, is unlikely to get fixed by the time second race of the season - Chinese GP (Mar 15) - a week after the opening weekend.

President of Honda Racing, Koji Watanabe, was also available with Newey to talk about the issue but did not give a precise timeline to fix it.