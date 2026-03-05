The FIFA official met the Mexican authorities on Wednesday (Mar 4) over the security measures after the death of drug cartel leader El Mencho ignited violence in the Football World Cup 20925 co-host counrty. The FIFA WC is scheduled to be played from Jun 11 to Jul 19 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The recent violence had fans and organizers worried about the security in the country which will host 13 Football matches acorss three cities including the opening fixture. El Mencho was killed by the Mexican Amry near Guadalajara, one of the World Cup venues in Mexico, on February 22, which prompted a violent response from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (JNGC) members, who torched vehicles and riot in 20 of 32 Mexican states.

Mexico safe to host FIFA World Cup matches?

"We reviewed the intelligence, prevention, and operational deployment protocols that will be implemented during this international event," Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said on his social media accounts after the meeting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Mass graves near Mexico WC venue spark fresh security concerns

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also reassured about the safety arrangement during the event in her daily briefing: "Security is guaranteed, and there is sufficient surveillance and inspection to ensure that absolutely no problems occur, [so that] it will be a great, peaceful World Cup where visitors come to have fun."

Apart from the FIFA World Cup matches, Mexico will also host a friendly against Portugal later in the month as well as the six-team inter-confederation playoff to determine two of the final six spots in the World Cup.

FIFA Football World Cup matches in Mexico

Guadalajara will host the matches on June 12 (Korea vs qualifier), June 19 (Mexico vs Korea), June 24 (Colombia vs qualifier), and June 27 (Uruguay vs Spain). Apart from the four matches, the venue will also co-host the playoff tournament along with Monterrey to detemine the final two teams of the quadrennial event.

As for Mexico City, it will host Mexico vs South Africa (June 12), Uzbekistan vs Colombia (June 18), Qualifier 1 vs Mexico (June 25), Round of 32 match (Jul 1), and one Round of 16 match (Jul 6).