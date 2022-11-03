EXPLAINED: What India need to do to qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after Pakistan beat SA

Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method) to remain alive in the race for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, on Thursday (November 03) at the SCG, Sydney. After opting to bat first, Babar Azam-led Men in Green were tottering at 43 for 4 before rapid half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and all-rounder Shadab Khan took them to a daunting 185 for 9 in 20 overs. In reply, SA were never in the hunt and the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas only managed a paltry 108 for 9 after rain-break led to a revised target of 142 in 14 overs.

Shaheen Afridi's three-fer and twin strikes from Shadab (2 for 16) led Pakistan to an easy win as they remain alive in the competition. At the post-match presentation, Babar said, "Very happy the way team performed. We are not upto the mark - me and Rizwan. But the way Haris played - different player - set the momentum. And the way Shadab and Ifti finished the innings - outstanding. To be honest, everyone is my best player. Everyone is my match-winner. First two losses cost us. But the way we have played last two matches. As you know cricket is funny game. You never know."

While Pakistan remain alive, they need to beat Bangladesh in their last encounter. On the other hand, Bangladesh are also in the hunt -- by the barest of margins -- and need a win at all costs along with other results also favouring them to progress ahead. For SA and India, they remain favourites to enter the semi-finals from Group 2 as they face lowly-ranked Netherlands and Zimbabwe, respectively, but the ongoing edition has given plenty of surprising results and, hence, no outcome can be ruled out completely.

Pakistan's win has made India wait longer to earn a semi-final berth. For India, they still have fate in their own hands and only need a victory over the African nation, at the MCG, Melbourne, on Sunday (November 06), to progress ahead. SA will also qualify if they beat the Dutch line-up. Even a complete wash out in all remaining games will take the two through.

In case only India's game is abandoned due to rain, they will end with seven points and go through as SA and Pakistan, or even Bangladesh (with negative NRR), can only get to a maximum of 7 or 6 points respectively. If India lose, they will remain on six points and go through if SA win and Pakistan lose. If all India, SA and Pakistan lose, the former and Bangladesh will enter the semis. If India and SA lose but Pakistan win, then the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue and their arch-rivals will reach the top four. India's only chance of elimination will be if Pakistan and they end on same points, below SA. Then, India will miss out due to inferior NRR.