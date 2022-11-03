T20 World Cup 2022 points table: Here's a look at Super 12 standings after Pakistan thrash South Africa

On Thursday (November 03), Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method) to earn two vital points in the business end of the Super 12 round at the iconic SCG, Sydney. Batting first, Babar Azam-led Men in Green had their back against the wall and were reduced to 43 for 4 before fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan revived the Pakistan innings and took them to a daunting 185 for 9. In reply, the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas were never in the run-chase and reduced to 66 for 4 before a brief rain break brought forward a revived target; with SA needing 142 (73 off 30 balls).

Pakistan pacers produced a masterclass of death bowling to never give any chance to the South African batters as the Proteas were reduced to 108 for 9 to lose by 33 runs (DLS method). After the match, a jubilant Babar Azam said, "Very happy the way team performed. We are not upto the mark - me and Rizwan. But the way Haris played - different player - set the momentum. And the way Shadab finished the innings - outstanding. To be honest, everyone is my best player. Everyone is my match-winner. First two losses cost us. But the way we have played last two matches. As you know cricket is funny game. You never know."

Here's the Group 2 table after Pakistan beat South Africa in a crucial Super 12 tie

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NRR POINTS India 4 3 1 0 0 +0.730 6 South Africa 4 2 1 1 0 +1.441 5 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 +1.117 4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 0 -1.276 4 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 0 -0.313 3 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 -1.233 2

Meanwhile, New Zealand remain atop in Group 1 followed by England and Australia. All of them are at five points each.

On Friday (November 06), there are two matches to be played. Ireland will face New Zealand which will be followed by Australia taking on Afghanistan. Both the games will be held at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.