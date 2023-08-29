EXPLAINED: What are new slow over-rate penalties in Caribbean Premier League 2023 including Red Card?

The slow over-rate has been a persistent problem in cricket, especially T20 cricket where teams often cross the stipulated time limit. In the recently-concluded Indian Primer League (IPL) 2023, the matches more often than not went way past the prescribed time frame.

The problem also persists in international cricket and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced fielding restrictions in T20Is. In Tests, the ICC docks WTC points and charges match fees as well for slow over-rate.

The fielding teams, in international T20s, will have to bring in another fielder inside the 30-yard circle if they fail to meet the deadline. Taking a step further, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has now introduced a stricter rule to deal with the slow over-rate issue.

The new rules from CPL involve fielding restrictions and even a red card - sending a player off the field! Yes, you heard it right folks. If the fielding teams fail to start the final over beyond the given time limit in CPL 2023 then a player will be sent off the field, leaving them with 10 only. The captain of the fielding team, however, will have the final say on who's going to leave the field.

Speaking on the issue and penalties, Michael Hall, the CPL's tournament operations director, said in a statement that, "We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend."

"It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary," he added.

Talking about the penalties, both the fielding and batting teams will have the onus to keep the game going and failing to do so will attract penalties.

Bowling team penalties for slow over rate

At the start of each innings, 85 minutes will be awarded to fielding team to complete the 20 overs which translates to 4 minute 15 seconds to complete each over on an average. The third umpire will keep an eye on the clock. The on-field umpires will keep the fielding captain informed about the time left after each over. The penalties will kick in if the fielding team fails to start the last three overs of the innings on time, individually.

As per the CPL rules, the 17th over over must be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, 18th by 76 minutes and 30 seconds, and the 19th by 80 minutes and 45 seconds. If the fielding team fails to meet these deadlines, below are the penalties it'll face:

If behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one extra player must enter the fielding circle - for a total of five players inside the circle

If behind the rate at the start of the 19th over, two extra fielders must enter the fielding circle - for a total of six inside the circle

If behind the rate at the start of the final over, teams will lose a player from the field - selected by the captain - and have six inside the fielding circle

Batting team penalties

The fielding team is usually held responsible for slow over-rate. It has been seen, however, that sometimes batting team also indulges in time-wasting tactics to delay the game and CPL has ensured that these instances are penalized as well.

The on-field umpires will give the batting team a warning - which would be first and final in nature - if they are seen using time-wasting tactics. If the batting team continues to waste time despite umpire's warning, they'll be docked five runs from the team total.

Dispensations from the rule

While the teams playing in match hold the bigger share in getting the game completed on time, there can be some situations where the time lost is not a fault of participants, such as use of DRS or an injury to a player. The CPL has provisions to exempt teams from such situations.

"Dispensations will be given for injuries, DRS and time-wasting by batting side where appropriate," read the CPL statement while detailing the penalties.

The league statement also added that the crowd and TV audience will also be informed about the timings and how far the fielding team is in terms of over rate via the use of graphics.

"Over rates will be monitored by the third umpire and communicated to the captains via on-field umpires at the end of every over, as well as to the crowd and TV audience, with graphics showing how far they are behind (or ahead of) the over rate," the statement read.

The 2023 edition of the CPL started from August 17 and Trinbago Knight Riders' Sunil Narine recently became the first player to be sent off field following a red card.

