CPL: Kieron Pollard calls Red Card shown to Sunil Narine in Knight Riders vs Patriots 'Absolutely Ridiculous'

In a first in cricket, the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw a Red Card being flashed on the field for the slow over rate. The incident happened during the game between St Kitts and Nevis vs Trinbago Knight Riders in the first innings. As a result of the Red Card, Knight Riders' Sunil Narine had to leave the field as his team fielded with just 10 men and only two outside the circle in the final over.

The latest CPL rule, introduced this season, aims to ensure timely completion of each inning, i.e in 85 minutes. the penalties are imposed if a team fails to start 18th, 19th and 20th over in time. The reprimands are as follows:

If behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one extra player must enter the fielding circle - for a total of five players inside the circle

If behind the rate at the start of the 19th over, two extra fielders must enter the fielding circle - for a total of six inside the circle

If behind the rate at the start of the final over, teams will lose a player from the field - selected by the captain - and have six inside the fielding circle

The batting team will be also be given with a five-run penalty for each instance of time wasting after one warning by the on-filed umpires.

As per the rules, the 17th over of the innings must be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, the 18th by 76 and a half minutes, and the 19th by 80 minutes and 45 seconds, and the last over within stipulated 85 minutes.

Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard wasn't much happy with the rule and said after that game, "To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done. We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous."

As for the match, Knight Riders eventually won the game by six wickets, chasing 179-run target in just 17.1 overs.

