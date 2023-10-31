Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is all geared up for the upcoming challenges in 2024 as he waved goodbye to yet another successful year. The target in 2024 now remains to win the Olympic gold and retain his crown as he prepares for the big year. In an exclusive conversation with WION, Neeraj opened up on the latest challenge as he targets another big year having won gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Retaining Olympic gold remains target

“I am preparing in full flow for the upcoming year as we have different events before we head to Paris for the Olympics. To retain Olympic gold will be the biggest aim in Paris as the nation has been behind. There are plenty of challenges for the upcoming year, however, focusing on the big event will be the primary target. I am aware of the challenges but I vow to give my best shot at the Olympics,” Neeraj said while speaking exclusively to WION’s Aditya Pimpale.

Neeraj had a successful 2023 as he won the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest while winning silver in the Diamond League. However, his biggest achievement came at the Asian Games when he retained his gold at the continental event.

When asked about his biggest challenge, he was quick to mention his close compatriots. He is likely to face tough competition at the Olympics from Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and Anderson Peters.

Nearest challengers for Neeraj

“Defending the Olympic crown will be a very big challenge, I am aware of Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and Anderson Peters who will give me a tough fight. Yes, the 90-meter target remains a benchmark for me and I will do my best to reach it before the Olympics. But for the position I am in at the moment, I think I can do it with a little more effort.

“It is great to see some of the young guns competing at the National Games in Goa, where the young crops are thriving. The coming years will be crucial for Indian athletics and I can only see more and more success coming our way in the future,” Neeraj said on the upcoming young guns in Athletics.

Neeraj also spoke on his nutrition and how he has balanced his diet during the season and the off-season. He was full of praise for Optimum Nutrition and CEO Satyavrat Pendharkar while opening up on his nutrition balance.

