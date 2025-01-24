Advertisment

Indian boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain is back in action, ready to set the ring ablaze!

The 27-year-old boxer is now turning her focus to the upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist returns with renewed energy and ambition, aiming to dominate the competition and inspire the next generation of boxers.

All eyes will be on Lovlina as she brings her skill, power, and passion to the forefront once again. She speaks to WION’s Jatin Verma on missing out on a medal at the Paris Olympics, her training regime and much more.

“It is my first tournament since the Paris Olympics. I started my training for the past month. Since it has been a long break, I am finding it a bit difficult to get back into shape. My focus will be on doing proper weight training and injury management.”

“I don’t want to change anything technically but at the same time I want to proceed cautiously. I will also be competing at the Asian Championships and World Cup Finals in India later this year, so I must be careful with my training,” she explained.

Lovlina, a Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, described her Paris 2024 Olympics campaign as a learning experience, saying she had no regrets despite missing out on a medal.

Competing in the women's 75kg boxing event in Paris, Lovlina was handed a bye in the first round before beating Sunniva Hofstad of Norway by unanimous decision in the round of 16. She then went down by a 4:1 split verdict to eventual champion Li Qian of the People's Republic of China in the quarterfinals.



“I had a lot of expectations from myself after what I achieved in Tokyo. I feel that maybe I was under-prepared and then there were injuries, which came into play. Overall, it was a great learning curve for me.” No individual coach and lack of exposure affected me: Lovlina

Despite her illustrious career, Lovlina has faced a number of challenges in her career. One of the main obstacles has been the lack of overseas training and a personal coach.

“My focus will be on my training and improving my game. During the Paris Olympics, I had no individual coach and lack of exposure affected me,” Lovlina opined.