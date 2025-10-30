/Exclusive | 'I was always looking forward to competing in India': Hunter Schlosser

It was an action-packed weekend in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISPL) as top riders from around the world competed in the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league. While BB Racing Team took the spot, it was their rider, Hunter Schlosser, who earned the applause. Riding a 250cc International Class Honda, showcasing impeccable control and speed, Schlosser won the race, earning high praise. Schlosser spoke exclusively to WION as he opened up on his latest feat.

Representing the USA, Schlosser has built an impressive track record in the 250cc International class and made his presence felt in India. So far in 2025, he has delivered standout wins at the Pikes Peak Supercross Open Pro and Greeley Supercross events across both 250A and 450A classes. While speaking to WION’s Aditya Pimpale, he further shed light on the journey and how he prepares for races on tracks that are challenging for riders.

Question: What were your first thoughts as you were set to compete in the Indian Supercross Racing League?

Well, I was always looking forward to competing in India. I know it is a very passionate nation for sports and having to race in front of these people gives me extra energy. The people here are passionate about sports and the roar I experienced during the race it was something I will never forget.

Question: How was it racing on the tracks in India?

The tracks were very good and had it own set of challenges where I had to get the best out of me. I mean, that's the beauty of racing, that's what makes it so fun is those challenges, you know, there's always that little extra pressure being up front, but it's also that much more fun having.

Question: Did you feel the pressure when you were trailing in the final race?

Yes, there was pressure and I actually stalled the bike at one point, I slid, I was totally sideways a lot of times and he even got me that one time, but I found a new line and just intuition right and a little bit of luck. To be honest, it's hard to have the right strategy, because just depending on how the race starts, it can dictate everything.

Question: It was your debut in India that started with a win, how comforting it is and also some thoughts on the crowd that turned out?

It was super exciting to ride here in India; they have one of the best tracks and overall it was fun. I mean, starting on a winning note is something you want as an athlete, no matter what sports you play. I made sure I was prepared for it and gave it my best shot.