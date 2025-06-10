/Exclusive: I like Virat Kohli's aggression, says rising Indian table tennis star Diya Chitale

India has been blessed with some bright talents in the world of table tennis as the nation tries to challenge the monopoly of China and other Asian nations. Part of the rising roster is Mumbai’s Diya Chitale, who has dominated the headlines in India winning multiple national championships. Representing Dabang Delhi in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Diya has been in great form and is currently India’s highest-ranked table tennis star.

A recent winner of the Mixed Doubles event at WTT Contender in Tunisia, Diya has been making rounds in recent months. At 21, Diya has drawn inspiration from Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli while being a big fan of his aggression. She spoke exclusively to WION’s Aditya Pimpale and spilled the beans on her rise.

Where did your journey with Table Tennis start?

I was a very sporty child ever since I was young and we used to go for many trips together and there was always a TT table there and my family and friends and all, they used to play, but I was really short and never really reached the table, but we were a member at Khar Gymkhana, so it all just started as a hobby.

However, in the very first tournament that I played at the district level, I won a bronze medal and I started getting more interested in it and it just kept going, but I think the turning point for me was in 2014 when I won a silver medal in the national championships in the under 12 category.

At the young age of 11 you went to China to polish your skills in table tennis, so what was that experience?

My coach Sachin Shetty said that, you know, it's a completely different thing just representing India or winning medals for India at the highest level at the Olympic Commonwealth Games and of course the World Championships, so I think it was his planning and his goals, you know, that and he really made me understand that there is a clear difference in just being a part of the Indian team and winning medals, so he said that we needed to go abroad to different countries to learn.

Why 2024 was the turning point in your career?

Honestly, it was just a step-by-step process, you know, we kept the focus just one step at a time, of course, it was a milestone that I wanted to achieve in my career. Being the senior national champion is one of the most important tournaments for India and I think with the talent that we have in India, it's a really good competition but yeah. I was really glad that I was able to, you know, take that milestone and I think I was really well prepared for that tournament.

I think, physically, tactically, like me and my coach, we really had made like strategies for every possible player I could play and I think I was in a really good zone in that tournament and yeah, I'm really very happy that I could win that.

Why have you been so obsessed with Virat Kohli?

I don't really have a single person but yeah, in Virat Kohli, I really like his aggression and the way, the discipline that he has, you know, in every single thing and his aggression on the field is just amazing, I mean, every time you see him, you know that he's out there to win, so this really motivates me but like I said, you know, it's not just about a single person but also previously, it was Sachin Tendulkar coming from Mumbai, so I mean, the talent and the skill that he had was really amazing. And they are great professionals.