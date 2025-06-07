/Exclusive: Rising Indian table tennis star Payas Jain determined to land Olympic glory

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has been in full swing as top Indian and international paddlers have gathered in Ahmedabad to set the stage on fire. As India moves into a phase of transition in table tennis, a new crop of stars has started to emerge and among that is Delhi-born Payas Jain. Hailing from a sporting family, Payas has adapted to table tennis like a knife to butter. Now an established name in the Indian table tennis fraternity, Payas spoke to WION exclusively and opened up on his journey and spoke fondly about his dream to win an Olympic medal.

Payas speaks exclusively to WION

“Of course, my biggest goal is to get a medal for India in the Olympics and for that, I've made a lot of short-term goals for three months, for six months, for a year. So, I can tell you that from now on, my next goal is to be in the top 50 in the world this year as well as I really need to be India's number one this year in the seniors and I want to represent India at the Asian Games next year,” Payas said while speaking in exclusive conversation with WION.

“But yeah, for that, I'm really focusing on the process and I'm trying to get physically better, mentally better as well as, you know, I'm trying to focus on my tactics and technical things,” Payas said.

Born in Delhi, Payas is representing Chennai Lions in the ongoing UTT and has put on a show during the tournament. Currently ranked fifth in India, the 20-year-old is playing some amazing table tennis and is aiming high to become number one in the nation.

The young India sensation made history as India’s youngest-ever World No. 1 in the U-17 ITTF rankings, and followed it up with a bronze at the World Youth Championships and an Asian Junior gold in mixed doubles.

Interestingly he opened up on an interesting story when he won a bronze medal at the World Youth Championships. He was without sleep heading into his quarterfinal contest during the World Youth Championships as he was a step closer to a medal.

“I didn't sleep for the whole night and I, I actually tried a lot you know. I tried a lot to sleep. I had a lot of teas, herbal teas just to sleep because I had a very big day the next day but before the match, I knew I was playing with Navid Shams from Iran and I've been playing with him since we were like, we were 10 or 11.

“So, before the match, I was watching his matches and then I analysed everything and, and I really believed that okay, I can do it. I have, this is my, my day tomorrow and I really believed in it and then after all the matches I saw and I made tactics and strategies.

“I couldn't sleep at all and the interesting part is that I didn't sleep but I was feeling really, really excited. My energy was still so high that I slept for like two days, something like this. So, it happened I eventually won the match,” Payas added.

Payas opens up on Sharath Kamal

Payas is now closely working with Sharath Kamal, who is serving as a mentor of Chennai Lions in the UTT. The youngster opened up on working closely with the Indian legend, stating him as an inspiration.

“I have known Sharath since a long time back and he's been mentoring me for a quite long time right now and he always tells me, okay from junior to senior, you should do a lot of maybe physical work or some mental work or maybe tactical work.

"So, he's been mentoring me and it's great to have him by my side he has done a lot of great things for our country and now in Chennai Lions, as I'm playing, he's telling me, okay this is the situation, maybe you should handle it maybe this way or someone another way,” Payas concluded.