EXCLUSIVE | From spectator to gold medalist at WBC, Nikhat reflects on her epic journey to being poster girl

On Sunday (March 26) India’s star boxer Nikhat Zareena added another feather to her impressive cap after she clinched a gold medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi. In the 50 kg category, Nikhat beat two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam 5-0 to claim gold. Speaking exclusively to WION’s Digvijay Singh Deo, Nikhat looked back at her journey and how she went from a spectator to a poster girl for India in recent times.

From spectator to gold medalist

“It was in 2018 when India was hosting the Women’s World Boxing Championship and I was not part of the Indian team, but I still came to support them as a spectator. I was in New Delhi to watch all the boxers from several countries so as to gain experience, however, I was sad for not being part of the Indian team,” Nikhat said while speaking exclusively to WION.

“I had faith and kept positive and thought, whatever happens, happens for a good reason and maybe this is not the right time for me.

“So I kept working hard and after two years now I was able to win medals for my country. Now not only am I part of Team India but also a poster girl.

“I was really happy to have won the gold medal in front of my home crowd,” a determined Nikhat said.

Speaking on her personal journey she was quick to point out how she lived her dream and kept the bookmark cheats to realize her potential.

“I have evolved as a boxer, as a person and changed in a very different way in my personal life and professional life since I faced my injuries and the challenges in my life. This has made me both mentally and physically very strong, so this is the reason I believe in being positive and I keep visualising things in what I want to become in my life,” the gold medalist added.

“I also keep on manifesting things in life and that’s the reason why I keep the (bookmark) cheats alongside my bed. So whenever I woke up I watch those (cheats alongside my bed) and say these are the dreams I want to achieve and keep me away from negativity,” the 26-year-old Nikhat added.

Alongside Nikhat, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) won gold medals in respective finals while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain beat Australia's Caitlin Anne Parker 5-2 in the 75 kg category to add another medal to her tally of two bronze medals on Sunday.

