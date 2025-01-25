At first glance, it’s Gabriel Corona's smile that captures your attention—warm, inviting, and impossible to ignore. His tattoos, which snake down his arms and legs, add an edge to his otherwise approachable vibe. But when he starts talking about kho kho, his eyes truly light up, revealing a passion that runs deep. It’s clear that this isn’t just a sport to him; it’s a part of who he is.

In a country where football reigns supreme, Coronas’ story is nothing short of extraordinary. A Brazilian born and raised in a nation where football and volleyball dominate the sporting landscape, Coronas has gone from a regular guy working in HR in a company to representing Brazil as a captain in the recently-concluded Kho Kho World Cup.

Speaking to WION’s Jatin Verma, the Brazilian shared his sporting journey, his experience at the Kho Kho World Cup and much more.

“I’ve always been involved in sports, especially futsal, a variant of football,” says Coronas. “But it’s only been about four months since I discovered Kho Kho, a new sport in Brazil. Our coach, Laura Doering, introduced us to it, and at first, it was hard for some of us to even grasp what it was. But once we gave it a try, we were hooked.” Also Read: Meet 10-year-old Atiqa Mir, who is set to become the first Indian...



Despite Brazil’s deep connection with football, the young team of Kho Kho players are determined to carve out a new identity for Brazil in this fast-paced, exhilarating sport. “We want to make Brazil not just a football and volleyball powerhouse, but a force in Kho Kho as well,” Coronas says. How it started

His journey into Kho Kho is even more fascinating considering his academic background. A psychology graduate working as an HR professional, Coronas’ life has drastically changed in the past few months. “Just five months ago, I was just a regular guy sitting at my desk, working on a computer. Now, I’m leading a team of Kho Kho players as their captain, representing my country. It’s been surreal,” Coronas shares with a smile.

But his excitement doesn’t stop there. Coronas is eager to inspire the next generation of Brazilian athletes to take up Kho Kho. “In Brazil, we’re so focused on football and volleyball, but there’s a whole world of sports out there. We want to inspire kids in schools to try something new, to play Kho Kho,” he says, hinting at plans to spread the sport’s popularity back home.

The journey has been a whirlwind for Coronas and his teammates. “It’s been crazy,” he says. “We’re all juggling our jobs and training for Kho Kho. But the experience has been so fulfilling, especially now as we represent Brazil on the world stage.”

His trip to India for the World Cup has left a lasting impression on him. “The people in India are amazing. It’s like they have this unspoken bond. You instantly feel at home,” Coronas reflects. “We Brazilians are known for our warmth, and the people here share that same vibe. It was an incredible experience,” he signs off.