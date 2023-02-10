Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher admits he was 'wrong' about THIS United player

Former Liverpool player turned pundit Jamie Carragher has admitted that he was wrong about Manchester United's centre-back Lisandro Martinez. Despite being a harsh critic of the Argentine since his early days in the league, Carragher confessed that Martinez had revived United's backline.

“I think he’s been brilliant. To be that small and play centre-back, you’ve obviously got to be a special player, a good player. Now, I didn’t think someone of that size could cope in the Premier League and he has coped," said Carragher in a Sky show.

“I think he’s been brilliant. When I said before about United’s spirit, I think he’s been a big part. I think there was a game I saw a few weeks ago, he was actually subbed and someone scored maybe a late goal."

A Champions League winner with the Reds, Carragher added that Martinez joining forces with Casemiro had lifted United to a new level.

"At the World Cup with Argentina, we saw him have that fight – with him and Casemiro coming in, they feel more powerful and strong."

"Every player has weaknesses; the best players hide them or make sure they don't get exposed. He's a really good player and he's surprised me with the way he's coped."

At the start of the season, Carragher had pointed fingers at United's recruitment policy and said they had missed a trick by signing Martinez for $55 million from Ajax.

"Now, we should never judge managers or players too early, but I'm convinced this can't work because the size of him playing in a back four," he said at the time.

"Maybe he could go left-back, maybe he could play in a back three, but in a back four, he cannot play there in the Premier League."

While Martinez has impressed with his performance in the league, he was equally brilliant during the FIFA World Cup for his national side. Whenever called upon by coach Lionel Scaloni, Martinez put in a stellar shift. Off the five games in Qatar, Martinez started in two.

