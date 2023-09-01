'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Babar & Co. ahead of Asia Cup face-off

The stage is set for the India-Pakistan clash in the third game of Asia Cup 2023. Both teams will lock horns on Saturday (September 02) in Kandy. While Babar Azam-led Men in Green thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the tournament-opener in Multan, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will kick off their campaign on Saturday. Ahead of the marquee clash, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has a message for his national side.

While there have been some concerns regarding opener Fakhar Zaman's recent few outings, where he has managed 2, 30, 27 and 14, Pakistan have most of their boxes ticked ahead of the India face-off. There are some talks with regard to Zaman's spot, however, Razzaq feels Pakistan should not tinker their line-up as 'this is the best team'. Moreover, he added that even a loss to India should not change their combination.

Razzaq said on GEO Super, "See, the current Pakistan XI is well-balanced. You have proper batters and all-rounders in middle-order. You have full-strength in pace and spin attack. You have everything. You should have the same team, this is the best combination. Even if we lose the match against India, you shouldn't be changing the current team. This is the best team we have."

Talking about Zaman, the left-hander has been in superb form for the past few years. In his last 15 innings, he has four centuries and a fifty. He will like to forget about his recent few failures and revamp in style versus India, against whom he slammed his maiden hundred in Pakistan's famous win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.