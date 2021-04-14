Even I fail to read your deliveries: How Rohit Sharma motivated Rahul Chahar vs KKR

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowler for his side in the 10-run thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by taking four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

KKR, after restricting Mumbai Indians to 152, were looking comfortable in their chase with openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana stitching a 72-run stand. However, Chahar turned the game by sending the likes of Gill, Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan back to the dugout in quick succession.

MI worked the window of opportunity well as KKR choked in the final five overs despite Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik being there on the crease. Chahar was named the Man of the Match for his spell.

After the win, Chahar revealed the words of motivation by skipper Rohit Sharma when he came into the bowl in a crunch situation. Rohit motivated the leg-spinner by saying that even he fails to read his variations and asked him to focus and hit the right lengths.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

“Rohit told me that ‘bowl with the confidence and sometimes even I fail to read your ball so how would they. Stay focused and hit the right lengths’. I knew that spinner is going to be a game-changer in this match. I had the confidence that I can do that,” Rahul Chahar said in the post-match press conference.

“I enjoyed Rahul Tripathi’s wicket most as that ball turned well. As a leg-spinner, you want that kind of turn and it was exactly like that,” he added.

ALSO READ: Shameful defeat': Sehwag questions Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik's intent after KKR collapse

Chahar further said that he along with Krunal Pandya will play a vital role for Mumbai Indians in spin-friendly pitches in India.

“We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets."

When asked about the pressure of bowling against big-name international stars, he said, “I was bowling to Indian players in the nets so there was no such pressure in bowling against international stars. This is my fourth year in MI and in the nets also I bowl to Pollard, Hardik who are among the best hitters in the world.”

Mumbai Indians will be next seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in Chennai.