Europa League: PL giants Arsenal, Manchester United eye first leg advantage; Roma, Juventus also in action
Premier League (PL) giants Arsenal, Manchester United will be back in European action as they try to take advantage in the first leg while Italian sides Juventus and Roma will also be in action on Thursday, March 9 evening.
The Europa League (EL) Round of 16 is all set for the first leg as Premier League (PL) giants Arsenal and Manchester United will be in action. United who won the trophy in 2017 will look to put behind their disanointing defeat to Liverpool in having shifted seven goals on Sunday. On the flip side, Italian giants Juventus and Roma will also be in action as they too eye glory on the continental front.
Manchester United face Real Betis
The League Cup champions will face former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as brings his Real Betis side to Old Trafford. United got the better of Barcelona in the playoff round and will look to upset yet another Spanish side. The 7-0 defeat against Liverpool was hard to take for the United players and the tie on Thursday night will be the perfect opportunity for them to bounce back and regather their momentum. Betis on the flip side are also in great form and sit fifth in the Spanish La Liga.
Arsenal in Lisbon
The Gunners who sit top of the pile in the PL will look to advance further in the Europa League, as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Portugal capital. Mikel Arteta’s side should be aware of the fact that their North London rivals Spurs lost against Sporting in the group stage of the Champions League and cannot be taken lightly.
Can Jose Mourinho spark his magic?
Jose Mourinho has been a well-crafted coach and will look to win the Europa League, a year after winning the Conference League. He remains the only coach to have won all three European League competitions and will look for the same with Roma. The team from the Italian capital has been in a hunt for a place in the Top four of Serie A and will look to make the Champions League next season as they take on Spanish side Real Sociedad at home.
In other contests on the night, Juventus will host German side Frieberg while Bayer Leverkusen and record champions Sevilla will also look to gain first leg lead. The ties will be played in two installments in the evening with the return legs to take place next Thursday.