Europa League draw: Arsenal and Manchester United rejoice as they seemingly bag relatively easy clashes

UEFA concluded the group stage draw for the Europa League in Instanbul shortly after those for the Champions League were revealed. While football clubs participating in the tournament were propped up against some of the best clubs in the world, it is interesting to note that Manchester United and Arsenal were drawn with relatively easy competitors.

Group A will witness English giants Arsenal go up against the likes of Bodo/Glimt based out of Norway, Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven and Switzerland's FC Zurich. Group B will see heated footballing action between Rennes from France, Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv, Turkey's Fenerbahce, and AEK Larnaca, which is based in Larnaca.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Group stage draws revealed, Manchester City take on Borussia Dortmund and more

Europa League's third group will watch Italian bigwigs AS Roma go up against Ludogorets Razgrad, who function out of Bulgaria, Spanish top-flight stars Real Betis, and Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.

Group D is occupied by the likes of Sporting Clube de Braga from Portugal, Sweden's Malmö Fotbollförening, Union Berlin from Germany, and Union Saint-Gilloise, who play out of Belgium.

ALSO READ: Karim Benzema beats De Bruyne to clinch win UEFA Men's Player of the Year

English fans from Manchester will be treated to some exciting football as the Red Devils will lock horns with the likes of Spanish hotshots Real Sociedad in Group E. The same group will also feature Omonia Nicosia and Moldovan stars FC Sheriff. The Mancunians will be more than excited to make their way into the knockout stage of the tournament with a minimum of fuss.

Group F houses Società Sportiva Lazio, SK Sturm Graz, Feyenoord Rotterdam and FC Midtjylland. Followed by them are Football Club de Nantes, Qarabag FK, Sport-Club Freiburg, and Olympiakos FC in Group G. Last but not the least, Group H will feature some grand clashes between Red Star Belgrade, Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros and AS Monaco.