'Enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar lauds young girl playing cricket barefoot in desert - Watch Video
The young girl's shots made heads turn and caught the attention of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as well. The former Indian batter took to his official Twitter handle to laud her with a heartfelt tweet:
The Women's Premier League's (WPL) auction made heads turn on Monday (February 13). Many marquee players went under the hammer and earned big-fat pay cheques. After the auction got over, a video went viral where a young girl can be seen hitting some big shots while playing cricket with a group of boys. Her shots made heads turn and caught the attention of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as well. The former Indian batter took to his official Twitter handle to laud her with a heartfelt tweet.
Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle, shared the video of the young girl's batting heroics and captioned the post: "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. (The WPL auction ended yesterday and the match begins today? Unbelievable. Really enjoyed your batting)."
Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼#CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023
(Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6
The young girl hit some blazing shots down the ground and shuffled towards the leg side as well, finding the gaps with ease. In addition, she was playing barefoot in a desert and just didn't feel the heat as her timing and shot selection have gone viral. As a result, SRT's tweet went viral as more people took note of the young girl and the video has already surpassed 1.8K views.
Talking about the WPL auction, Smriti Mandhana was the most-expensive player as she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 3.8 crores. Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) whereas the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardener, Nat Sciver, etc. also hogged the limelight by triggering a bidding war among teams.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will kick off on March 04 with Gujarat Giants taking on the Mumbai Indians in the opening tie at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.