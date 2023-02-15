'Enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar lauds young girl playing cricket barefoot in desert - Watch Video

The Women's Premier League's (WPL) auction made heads turn on Monday (February 13). Many marquee players went under the hammer and earned big-fat pay cheques. After the auction got over, a video went viral where a young girl can be seen hitting some big shots while playing cricket with a group of boys. Her shots made heads turn and caught the attention of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as well. The former Indian batter took to his official Twitter handle to laud her with a heartfelt tweet.

Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle, shared the video of the young girl's batting heroics and captioned the post: "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. (The WPL auction ended yesterday and the match begins today? Unbelievable. Really enjoyed your batting)."

The young girl hit some blazing shots down the ground and shuffled towards the leg side as well, finding the gaps with ease. In addition, she was playing barefoot in a desert and just didn't feel the heat as her timing and shot selection have gone viral. As a result, SRT's tweet went viral as more people took note of the young girl and the video has already surpassed 1.8K views.

Talking about the WPL auction, Smriti Mandhana was the most-expensive player as she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 3.8 crores. Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) whereas the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardener, Nat Sciver, etc. also hogged the limelight by triggering a bidding war among teams.