England's Jofra Archer ruled out of Test series against New Zealand

In what comes as a huge blow to England, pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand starting in June.

Archer recently returned to action in the County Championship for Sussex against Kent but could manage just five overs in the second innings. The England speedster felt pain in his right elbow when bowling and missed the action in the final two days of the match.

The England and Sussex medical staff will now seek guidance on Archer’s elbow situation. The pacer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action.

Archer’s elbow issue has been troubling him for many months now. The pacer missed action in India’s home Test series against England. The Barbadian-born express pacer went on to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Rajasthan Royals before the T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely.

He further underwent surgery on his finger but that is not related to the current injury concerns around Archer.

Archer has been one of the mainstays of the England pace bowling department and has been seen pairing up with the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood among others as England continue to adhere to its rotation policy keeping the hectic cricket schedule in mind. England, besides playing a bunch of bilateral series, are scheduled to play the T20 World Cup later this year before shifting the focus to the much-awaited Ashes.

However, for England to be successful, they would need Archer fully fit.