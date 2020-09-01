England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK match?

England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the third and final T20I of the series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. England will be looking to seal the series after winning the second T20I, whereas Pakistan would be hoping for their first win in the tour in a bid to equalize the series.

The first T20I of the series was washed out while England came back strong to win the second match by five wickets after stunning knocks by Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and skipper Eoin Morgan. Pakistan lost the Test series and much haven’t changed in the shortest format of the game as the bowling attack disappointed in the five-wicket defeat in the second match despite posting a mammoth 195 runs on board.

The weather seems perfect for a full match in Manchester and another run-fest is expected.

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I begin?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will begin at 10:30 PM IST on September 1. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I be played?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

