England announce squad for T20I and ODI series against Australia

The England National Selectors on Monday named the squads for the three-match ODI and as many T20I series against Australia. Both series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford. Star opener Jason Roy misses out on the limited-overs series against Australia but will continue to be with the team inside the bio-secure bubble to continue his rehabilitation.

After missing out on the T20I series against Pakistan, the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jos Buttler return to the England squad with Joe Root included in the ODI squad against Australia.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 TV team member tests positive for COVID-19, host broadcaster postpones flight to UAE

England Men’s T20I Squad vs Australia:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire).

England Men’s ODI Squad vs Australia:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire).

Jason Roy’s left side strain will not be ready for the Vitality IT20s starting on Friday. The Surrey batsman will stay inside the bio-secure bubble, with a view to demonstrating his fitness for the Royal London Internationals.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: “These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups.”

England vs Australia: T20I series schedule

1st IT20 v Australia: Friday 4 September at The Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)

2nd IT20 v Australia: Sunday 6 September The Ageas Bowl (2.15pm start)

3rd IT20 v Australia: Tuesday 8 September The Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)

England vs Australia: ODI series schedule

1st ODI v Australia: Friday 11 September at Emirates Old Trafford (1.00pm start)

2nd ODI v Australia: Sunday 13 September at Emirates Old Trafford (1.00pm start)

3rd ODI v Australia: Wednesday 16 September at Emirates Old Trafford (1.00pm start)